As COVID-19 cases surge, Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) needs healthy donors to give blood. Local donors are the reason why Kentucky Blood Center can provide life-saving blood to more than 70 hospitals throughout the state.

Ky Blood Center

A blood donation event is planned from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in the Narthex room at Memorial Baptist Church, 130 Holmes St.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org

Appointments preferred and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522. 

