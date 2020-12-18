Ky Blood Center

The Kentucky Blood Center will host a blood drive at Kroger in Brighton Park from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30.

All donations are tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Blood donors who regularly donate at local blood drives ensure that that blood is on the shelf in the hospitals for their neighbors who may need blood due to accidents, injuries and other surgeries and illnesses, including COVID-19.

Plasma derived from donations that test positive for the COVID-19 antibody could be designated as convalescent plasma and used to treat patients fighting COVID-19 in our area. In addition, those with positive test results may be contacted regarding future convalescent plasma donations by our team.

Donors at the KBC blood drive will also receive a limited-edition KBC hoodie.

Blood donors must be 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

