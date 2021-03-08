Ky Blood Center

The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting a blood drive at Memorial Baptist Church on March 19.

The blood drive will take place in the Narthex room from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the church, which is located at 130 Holmes St.

All blood donations through March 31 will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Those who test positive may be recruited to donate convalescent plasma to help treat patients battling COVID.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

 

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. A face covering is required to donate.

To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

All donors will receive a free Kentucky Blood Center T-shirt.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription