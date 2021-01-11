The Kentucky Blood Center is hosting a blood drive for the Frankfort community at Memorial Baptist Church on Friday, Jan. 22.
The donation drive is planned from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in the Narthex Room at the church, 130 Holmes St.
All blood donations made through Feb. 28 will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies. Those who test positive could be recruited to donate convalescent plasma to help treat patients battling the virus.
Blood donors must be 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo ID and meet other requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.
To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.
