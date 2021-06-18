As an incentive for those who donate this summer, the Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is giving away two new vehicles to donors.

Those who donate blood until July 4 will be entered to win a 2021 Toyota C-HR and donors from July 5 to Sept. 11 will have a chance at a 2021 AWD Toyota Camry.

Ky Blood Center

Participants can give blood every 56 days, which means those who donate early in the summer will have more opportunities to be entered in the vehicle drawings.

The KBC Bloodmobile will be in the Kroger parking lot at 102 Brighton Park Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, July 1.

In addition to the vehicle drawing, donors will also be entered into to win a $100 Visa gift card and will receive a limited-edition “Donate Y’all” hat.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments preferred and walk-ins welcome. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription