The Kentucky Blood Center will host a Bloodmobile in the Kroger parking lot, 102 Brighton Park Blvd., from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 25.

All blood donations made through April 30 will be tested for COVID-19 anitbodies. Those who test positive could be recruited to donate convalescent plasma to help treat patients batting the virus.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, found at kybloodcenter.org.

All Bloodmobile donors will receive a T-shirt.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. A face covering is required to donate. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

