The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) is in need of donors as state hospitals continue to transfuse blood to patients at higher than average rates.

The KBC will host a bloodmobile in the parking lot of Kroger in Brighton Park on Thursday, April 22, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blood donors must be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent); weigh at least 110 pounds; be in general good health; show a photo ID; and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Appointments are preferred to ensure social distancing. Walk-ins are accepted as space allows. A face covering is required to donate. To schedule a donation, visit kybloodcenter.org or call 800-775-2522.

Donors will receive a free T-shirt.

