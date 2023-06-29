More than $11.5 million in Federal Transit Administration funding has been approved for 10 rural Kentucky transit agencies, including Blue Grass Community Action Partnership Inc., which serves 11 counties including Franklin.

The agencies, which collectively serve 46 Kentucky counties, spanning the commonwealth, will use the funding to modernize their bus and wheelchair van fleets and make other essential upgrades to facilities and equipment.

Blue Grass Community Action Partnership

