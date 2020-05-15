The Blue Grass Community Action Partnership will have a public meeting to provide information about the Community Services Block Grant programs that are provided in Anderson, Boyle, Franklin, Garrard, Jessamine, Lincoln, Mercer, Scott and Woodford counties at 8:30 a.m. May 27. The meeting will be at 111 Professional Court.

For more information contact Wendy Bruce Shouse at 502-848-8808.

