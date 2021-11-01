Bluegrass Care Navigators is hosting an online auction event through Nov. 19 in support of the nonprofit’s many services that make care possible for those facing serious and life-limiting illnesses.

Bluegrass Care Navigators is committed to caring for every patient and family eligible for its services, regardless of their insurance status or other ability to pay. The online event aims to gather donations to support this important work. The event was reimagined as an online auction and educational platform after being cancelled twice due to the organization’s commitment to limiting gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bluegrass Care Navigators

“Our patients still need the compassionate, holistic care that only Bluegrass Care Navigators provides, even during a global pandemic,” said vice president of philanthropy Laura Klumb. “As a healthcare organization, our top priority is keeping our patients and our employees safe, and that made hosting a large fundraising event not feasible. However, we hope our supporters will take comfort in knowing that our care has never stopped, and their donations are needed now more than ever.”

The online event will feature opportunities to bid on signature Kentucky products and experiences, including a bottle of the rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, a stay at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, and an experience at the Jockey Club Suite at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Registrants will also be able to view a virtual tour of the organization’s new headquarters in Lexington, which opened in April 2020 in the early months of the pandemic. 

Bluegrass Care Navigator team members are featured in a series of videos highlighting many of the agency’s unique services. Donors can learn more about the organization’s homeless respite program, pediatric palliative care, Alzheimer’s program, and integrative therapies such as animal, art and music therapies offered at no cost to patients. Additionally, the Care for All Fund is available to assist Kentuckians wherever help is most needed.

Registration for the online event is open, and participants can visit the site at http://onecau.se/_dbW any time between now and the conclusion of the event at 5 p.m. on Nov. 19 to bid on auction items, learn more about Bluegrass Care Navigators and donate to a special cause.

