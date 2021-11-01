Bluegrass Care Navigators is hosting an online auction event through Nov. 19 in support of the nonprofit’s many services that make care possible for those facing serious and life-limiting illnesses.
Bluegrass Care Navigators is committed to caring for every patient and family eligible for its services, regardless of their insurance status or other ability to pay. The online event aims to gather donations to support this important work. The event was reimagined as an online auction and educational platform after being cancelled twice due to the organization’s commitment to limiting gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our patients still need the compassionate, holistic care that only Bluegrass Care Navigators provides, even during a global pandemic,” said vice president of philanthropy Laura Klumb. “As a healthcare organization, our top priority is keeping our patients and our employees safe, and that made hosting a large fundraising event not feasible. However, we hope our supporters will take comfort in knowing that our care has never stopped, and their donations are needed now more than ever.”
The online event will feature opportunities to bid on signature Kentucky products and experiences, including a bottle of the rare Pappy Van Winkle Bourbon, a stay at the Kentucky Castle in Versailles, and an experience at the Jockey Club Suite at Churchill Downs in Louisville. Registrants will also be able to view a virtual tour of the organization’s new headquarters in Lexington, which opened in April 2020 in the early months of the pandemic.
Bluegrass Care Navigator team members are featured in a series of videos highlighting many of the agency’s unique services. Donors can learn more about the organization’s homeless respite program, pediatric palliative care, Alzheimer’s program, and integrative therapies such as animal, art and music therapies offered at no cost to patients. Additionally, the Care for All Fund is available to assist Kentuckians wherever help is most needed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.