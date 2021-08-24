Bluegrass Care Navigators and the Franklin County Health Department announced Tuesday the sale of the health department’s home health services to Bluegrass Care Navigators.

Bluegrass Care Navigators is a nonprofit provider of hospice, palliative care, private duty nursing, adult day healthcare and other healthcare services for chronic illness, post-acute and end-of-life care for adults, children and teens. 

Bluegrass Care Navigators has a regional office in Frankfort.

“The Franklin County Board of Health is excited that Bluegrass Care Navigators is expanding its presence in the community and looks forward to hearing of its success in the home health arena,” FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said.

The health department closed its home health agency on June 30 because expenses were exceeding the program’s revenue.

Bluegrass Care Navigators has acquired the home health certificate of need to ensure home health services are available to residents of Franklin County.

“Home health is an essential service that helps patients and families stay home, avoid unnecessary hospitalizations and continue to focus on quality of life and improvement of their health,” Bluegrass Care Navigators CEO Liz Fowler said.

“We are committed to ensuring that all eligible patients who need support with home health services have access to this care in Franklin County and look forward to building upon Franklin County Health Department’s tradition of exceptional home health service.”

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription