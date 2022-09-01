Bluegrass Theatre Guild President Shawn Reaves and guild founder Sally Jump cheer during the ribbon cutting at Thorn Hill Education Center Thursday in celebration of the guild's 40th anniversary. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Diane Dominick looks at photos and memorabilia on display during the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's 40th anniversary celebration at Thorn Hill Education Center Thursday. Dominick has been involved with the guild since the 1990s. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Diane Dominick and her daughter, Kate Osterloh, have been involved with the Bluegrass Theatre Guild since the 1990s. BTG celebrated 40 years of existence on Thursday at Thorn Hill Education Center. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Bluegrass Theatre Guild President Shawn Reaves and guild founder Sally Jump cheer during the ribbon cutting at Thorn Hill Education Center Thursday in celebration of the guild's 40th anniversary. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Diane Dominick looks at photos and memorabilia on display during the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's 40th anniversary celebration at Thorn Hill Education Center Thursday. Dominick has been involved with the guild since the 1990s. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Photos and memorabilia were on display during the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's 40th anniversary celebration at Thorn Hill Education Center Thursday. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Diane Dominick and her daughter, Kate Osterloh, have been involved with the Bluegrass Theatre Guild since the 1990s. BTG celebrated 40 years of existence on Thursday at Thorn Hill Education Center. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
After 40 years, the Bluegrass Theatre Guild (BTG) is still going strong and has no plans to close the curtain anytime soon. The guild, in partnership with the Frankfort Area Chamber of Commerce, celebrated four decades of existence Thursday at Thorn Hill Education Center.
BTG was incorporated in 1982 — leading the charge at the time was Sally Jump, former Franklin Circuit Court Clerk.
"It’s unbelievable," Jump said about the guild celebrating 40 years. "Like every theater group, we’ve had our ups and downs. Some years were more of a struggle than others, but I'm proud of everything we’ve done and the lives we've touched. I'm proud of the people who went on to teach the arts."
Current BTG president Shawn Reaves considers it "a humbling experience to be at the helm of BTG knowing the history."
"I've been involved with the guild for more than 20 years," Reaves said. "It's an honor were here post pandemic. We're strengthening partnerships with community."
The guild is currently based out of Thorn Hill Education Center. They use several rooms in the facility to store theater sets and costumes. Typically, the guild uses other theaters for performances, such as Kentucky State University's Bradford Hall auditorium and the Grand Theatre.
Longtime BTG performer and director Kate Osterloh was instrumental in developing BTG's youth counsel in 2017.
"A group of high school students said they wanted to be more involved with BTG," Osterloh said. "They wanted to get kids more involved. They wanted to have summer camp where young kids could learn about theater.
"I was the adult in charge but they had to do the work."
Osterloh said that group of students went on to receive theater degrees.
"I think it’s the best thing for so many of our youth," Osterloh said. "The arts can give back so much and allow people to be expressive and creative, and that makes for an overall well-rounded person."
The guilds next production will be Disney's "Descendants: The Musical" Sept. 30-Oct. 2 at KSU's Bradford Hall. For more information, follow BTG on Facebook or visit www.bluegrasstheatreguild.org/
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.