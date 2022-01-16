The Bluegrass Theatre Guild performed "Peter Pan and Wendy" Saturday at Western Hills High School. A matinee will take place at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, at the high school.

The cast includes members from Frankfort, Lawrenceburg and Louisville.

Advance tickets are $8 and available at btg.yapsody.com. Both performances are "pay-what-you-can" at the door.

Masks are required at both performances.

For more information, visit the Bluegrass Theatre Guild website at www.bluegrasstheatreguild.org.

Bluegrass Theatre Guild presents 'Peter Pan and Wendy' Jan. 15, 2022

