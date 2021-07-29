Peter Pan and Wendy auditions

The Bluegrass Theatre Guild will hold auditions for its upcoming production "Peter Pan and Wendy" 6:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 13, and 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15, at the Thorn Hill Education Center, 700 Leslie Ave. 

Auditions are open to all children and youth in grades 1-12. No prior stage experience necessary. Auditions will consist of readings from the script. 

Production dates are Sept. 24, 25 and 26.

For more information, visit bluegrasstheatreguild.org.

