The cast of the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's 'Footloose The Musical!' rehearses for its upcoming performances June 22-25 at Bradford Hall on Kentucky State University's campus. (Photo via Facebook)

The Bluegrass Theatre Guild will present "Footloose The Musical!" starting Thursday through June 25 at Bradford Hall on Kentucky State University's campus. Advance tickets are for sale for $15 at www.btg.yapsody.com.

Performances will be 7:30 p.m. June 22-24 and 2 p.m. on June 25. 

