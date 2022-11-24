John Chmela, as drunk Santa, pretends to drink an alcohol beverage during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street" as Terry Gabhary, playing Kris Kringle, looks on. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
John Chmela, as drunk Santa, lays passed out on the floor as elves, from left, Landon Flinchum, Vivian Arnold, Cassidy Phillips, Adlee West, Kassidy Napier and Erin Cunningham try to move him during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Center, Ellah Lafferty as Susan Walker, rehearses a scene with elves Maddie Napier, Landon Flinchum, Adlee West, Kassidy Napier, Vivian Arnold and Erin Cunningham during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Erin Sudduth, as Shellhammer, and Terry Gabhart, as Kris Kringle, rehearse a scene during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Terry Gabhart, as Kris Kringle, and Kayleigh Pettibone, as Jessica, rehearse a scene during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street" as elf Adlee West, left, looks on. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Center, Terry Gabhart, as Kris Kringle, and Eliana Crouse rehearse a scene as the elves dance and Cassandra Burke looks on during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Ellah Lafferty, as Susan Walker, checks Terry Gabhart's, as Kris Kringle, beard to see if it's real during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Erin Sudduth as Shellhammer, Jenn Humphrey as Doris Walker, Terry Gabhart as Kris Kringle, and elves, Adlee West, Erin Cunningham, Landon Flinchum, Maddie Napier, Kassidy Napier, Vivian Arnold and Cassidy Phillips rehearse a scene during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Terry Gabhart, as Kris Kringle, and Eliana Crouse rehearse a scene during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
John Chmela, as drunk Santa, pretends to drink an alcohol beverage during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street" as Terry Gabhary, playing Kris Kringle, looks on. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
John Chmela, as drunk Santa, lays passed out on the floor as elves, from left, Landon Flinchum, Vivian Arnold, Cassidy Phillips, Adlee West, Kassidy Napier and Erin Cunningham try to move him during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Center, Ellah Lafferty as Susan Walker, rehearses a scene with elves Maddie Napier, Landon Flinchum, Adlee West, Kassidy Napier, Vivian Arnold and Erin Cunningham during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Erin Sudduth, as Shellhammer, and Terry Gabhart, as Kris Kringle, rehearse a scene during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Center, Terry Gabhart, as Kris Kringle, and Eliana Crouse rehearse a scene as the elves dance and Cassandra Burke looks on during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Terry Gabhart, as Kris Kringle, and Gwen Davis as Megan, rehearse a scene during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
Erin Sudduth as Shellhammer, Jenn Humphrey as Doris Walker, Terry Gabhart as Kris Kringle, and elves, Adlee West, Erin Cunningham, Landon Flinchum, Maddie Napier, Kassidy Napier, Vivian Arnold and Cassidy Phillips rehearse a scene during rehearsal for the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street." (Hannah Brown | State Journal)
From Scrooge to Kris Kringle, Terry Gabhart is excited to perform his "bucket list" role as Kringle in the Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street" Thursday through Dec. 4.
"It’s like going from night to day," Gabhart said. "Even though Scrooge ended up being a good guy in the end."
Gabhart played Scrooge in the guild's production of "A Christmas Carol" in 2019. This is his fifth performance with the guild. His most recent performance was a judge in Jerry Deaton's "Feud's of Bloody Breathitt."
"I played a bad guy," he said. "This role feels much better. It’s something I always wanted to do."
"Miracle on 34th Street" is set in the 1940s. Kris Kringle is an old man in a retirement home who gets a job working as Santa for Macy's Department Store. He unleashes waves of goodwill with customers and citizens throughout New York City, while encountering a girl who questions her belief in Santa Claus.
Seen as deluded and dangerous by Macy's vocational counselor, Kringle ends up in a court competency hearing. Will he be sent away to Bellevue? Will he be revealed as the real Santa Claus?
The play opens Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at the Grand Theatre in downtown Frankfort. Additional shows are at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. A matinée will be at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Purchase tickets at www.thegrandky.com.
The play is directed by BTG veteran Shawn Reaves. This is the fifth Christmas performance that he has been involved with. In 2013, he played Kris Kringle in the guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street."
"Being director is like being an orchestra conductor," Reaves said. "It’s a cast of over 40 people — many are theatre vets, some are new. They are all talented and dedicated."
Other cast members include Jenn Humphrey, playing Doris Walker; Nick Lafferty, playing Fred Gayley; Ellah Lafferty, playing Susan Walker; Erin Sudduth, playing Shellhammer; Sandy Gabhart, playing Dr. Pierce; Peter Smith, playing Sawyer; Chris Olds, playing Mr. Macy; Jason Cunningham, playing Mr. Bloomingdale; and Bill Payne, playing Judge Harper.
"The story is magic," Reaves said. "It’s inspirational and gives you a reason to believe and smile."
Gabhart said the show is especially good for children.
"There is not a much better or beautiful way to start the season," Gabhart said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.