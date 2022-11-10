BTG Miracle on 34th Street.jpeg

More than 50 actors will be performing in this year's Bluegrass Theatre Guild's production of "Miracle on 34th Street."

Set in the 1940s, Kris Kringle, played by Terry Gabhart, is an old man in a retirement home who gets a job working as Santa for Macy's Department Store. He unleashes waves of goodwill with customers and citizens throughout New York City, while encountering a girl who questions her belief in Santa Claus.

