New books from authors from the Bluegrass Writers Coalition, a gathering of authors who work to promote literature in all forms across Kentucky, include:

Thou Art Mine

• Damian C. Beach (Frankfort): "Thou Art Mine." This volume tells the story of the wife of Peter the Apostle. Mentioned only twice in the scriptures, "Thou Art Mine" reveals her remarkable story of courage, strength and forgiveness. A witness to the greatest story ever told, her story is one of faith and friendship with the man she knew as Jesus, as she supported Peter’s life and ministry. Published by Sandstone Publications of Kentucky. Available in paperback on Amazon.

Civil War battles
Bayou
Murder in Loft 36
Flip or Flop
Fresh Starts, Dirty Money
Ghostlier Demarcations

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription