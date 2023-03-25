The Bluegrass Writers Coalition (BWC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, is sponsoring a Conference of Writers from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 29, at the Frankfort Country Club, 101 Duntreath.

This multi-genre annual event is open to all. Among this year’s featured presenters are Richard Taylor, Frank X Walker and Stephen M. Vest. Cost for the conference is $85, which includes lunch, workshops and a panel of writing professions, with all proceeds going to support BWC’s mission to promote literature in all forms across Kentucky.

