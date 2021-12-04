The Bluegrass Writers Coalition held its first Festival of Books over the weekend in support of local authors. 

A total of 14 authors filled the meeting room in the upstairs area of Completely Kentucky to talk with visitors about their books and autograph copies.

Board member Virginia Smith said the outcome at the event was amazing, with a great response from the people of Frankfort and Franklin County. 

“We’ve had people even driving in from outside of Frankfort, so we’ve had a lot of fun talking to each other and talking to people who love books,” she said. 

Smith said the Bluegrass Writers Coalition is a group of local authors from in or around Central Kentucky who share the goal of promoting literature of different genres and forms throughout the commonwealth. 

“This is our first book event, but we’ve done a lot of meetings. In the fall, we’re going to have a writers conference, and it will be here in Frankfort. It will be the first one, and we have some fabulous speakers at that, including Crystal Wilkinson, the current Kentucky Poet Laureate, and Richard Taylor, a former Poet Laureate,” she said. 

The writers, many of which are aspiring or multi-published authors, support each other in their adventures, and Smith said it helps to meet with others who share the same goals.

“There is a lot of diversity,” she said. 

From Kentucky history works by Ann Gabhart to thrillers by Ray Peden, writers associated with the Bluegrass Writers Coalition have something for everyone. 

“Completely Kentucky has been so helpful. We came in last week, and I think they were using this room for storage, and they cleaned it and made it beautiful for our event,” she said. “They’ve been really supportive of us, and we’re really appreciative of them. It’s a great place.”

Chris Helvey, a Kentucky author and founding member of the Bluegrass Writers Coalition, said the group planned to have the event in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic caused members to reschedule. 

“We’re delighted to be able to do it today at Completely Kentucky. It’s been a wonderful start for us. We’ve had a really good turnout, a lot of people buying books here, and we’re just delighted to be a part of the community,” he said. “We hope to have an even bigger event next year.”

Smith said those interested in joining the coalition can attend meetings on the second Thursday of each month from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Individuals can use the contact page on bluegrasswriterscoalition.com to join or ask for more information.

