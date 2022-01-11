A discussion was held during the Frankfort City Commission meeting Monday night on the board’s next step on a possible renewal of the Harrods lease or potential future plans for a disc golf course located at Capitol View Park.
The Harrods referred to in the lease are Mike and Will Harrod, father and son who operate Harrod Brothers Funeral Home in downtown Frankfort and live on the property adjacent to Capitol View Park, bordering its far north side.
The city heard from Robert Jordan, Frankfort Disc Golf Association vice president and media, who submitted a statement to be read during citizens comments.
Jordan once again pleaded for the commission to vote “no” in regards to the lease renewal, which was tabled from the Dec. 20 meeting after Frankfort Disc Golf Association (FDGA) President Aaron Ashcraft had taken the floor about continuing with disc golf course plans originally included in the master parks plan.
“Give us the opportunity to begin all the necessary preparations for the day when the implementation committee can purchase the equipment for us to install,” Jordan said in his electronically submitted statement. “Please help us make the disc golf course the first low-budget project to be completed in the master plan rather than postponing it for years.”
Ashcraft also submitted a statement, adding the property is “an asset to the community and should be used as such.”
“Surely the city’s investment into the master plan should not fall short on the first mention of execution. Instead, allow organizations like FDGA and KYMBA (Kentucky Mountain Bike Association) begin the process of developing an enjoyable portion of the park that has long been kept from the public,” Ashcraft said.
City Manager Laura Hagg reminded commissioners of the Dec. 20 meeting, where staff shared a proposed daft lease concerning the property.
Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens said he did not have much to present on the matter, but noted the “long-standing relationship” the city has had with the Harrods, who hold the current lease on the 35-acre tract.
“It kind of puts us in a tough position because we do want to see Capitol View Park grow, expand and improve into the future, but we’ve also had a long-working relationship with the Harrods,” Pickens said.
He explained the Harrods maintain the property by performing numerous tasks, such as mowing and baling hay, which “relieves some of the pressure off our staff.”
“We’re not against disc golf as far as parks go in the future, we’re not writing it off at all. We feel like we need to see some more plans, have a more in-depth plan from the disc golf community of what they’re wanting to see,” he said.
Pickens added the FDGA has been “extremely helpful” at the East Frankfort and Lakeview parks, but he said there are several things that need to be discussed and planned, including how the course would potentially impact bike trails.
“These leases have a 30-day cancellation notice or clause, so if we were to move forward with the lease as we do, if six months down the road, whatever time it might take to see the plans and be comfortable with what we want to do moving forward, then we can always work closely with the Harrods so we’re not blindsiding them on anything in the future,” he said.
Mayor Pro Tem Katrisha Waldridge said she has been in communication with Pickens regarding the lease renewal and potential disc golf course addition, as well as residents in support of the course. She added she wants to “respect” the Harrods lease and relationship with the city, but does not want to withhold usable property from citizens.
“Frankfort really wants to see us do some things. People want to see us move in the right direction. They want to see things getting done,” she said. “I know that you’ve got a lot on your plate the next year with this committee. I would rather see this as a one-year contract with the Harrods and within this year that we work directly with this group and see how we can kill two birds with one stone.”
Waldridge added it is her ultimate goal to allow more people access to use the land, to which Commissioner Leesa Unger agreed.
“Honestly, I think the sooner we can have access to that property the better,” Unger said. “At one year it is great, and it definitely gives the Harrods some time to think about that and gives us planning time.”
Unger said she thought a lot could be accomplished in six months because “we’ve got really motivated citizens.”
“I think the 30-day out in the contract would be good as well as potentially adding some sort of verbiage that might say we could get approval for access to go onto the property and maybe even look around and sort of plan to make it shovel ready once the lease is up,” Unger said.
Commissioner Kyle Thompson joined the discussion and said he is concerned that the city will continue making progress on the park though the state continues to hold the cards as to what happens with it because of a sublease between the state and City of Frankfort.
“We are continuing to put money towards Capitol View Park, and quite honestly as we have learned here in the City of Frankfort, the state of Kentucky can take away anything that is theirs at any time,” he said, using the former convention center as an example.
Thompson said the commission has to fix the “burning issue” by seeking ownership of the park itself once the city’s lease ends in 2023.
Commissioner Kelly May echoed others by adding the city should utilize public land to the benefit of its residents. He added since a long-standing relationship has been established with the Harrods, the city must have a “serious plan” before moving to cancel any lease or not allowing a renewal “even though I agree that's the direction we should be headed to utilize that property.”
May said he also agrees with Thompson regarding how the Capitol View Park property will be owned in the future.
Mayor Layne Wilkerson asked Pickens if the association were to raise funds to support the potential construction of a disc golf course what money the city would be responsible for from a parks standpoint each year.
“That’s kind of a difficult question to answer. East Frankfort, we’ve been very lucky that the local disc golf group has spent a lot of time, energy and funding to help at that course,” Pickens said.
Pickens estimated the parks give roughly $1,500 a year to the association to help with events, activities, equipment and more.
“We also supply manpower for maintenance, projects, mowing and trimming… It is very similar to KYMBA. It’s a very close working relationship there,” he said. “It’s kind of hard to put a budget number on it. It’s not anything drastic.”
Per the commission’s request, Hagg said staff would pursue revising the lease to a one-year contract. She added discussion would continue with the finance cabinet about the city’s upcoming lease that is set to end in 2023 for the park.
