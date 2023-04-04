Screen Shot 2023-04-04 at 1.43.21 AM.png

The Frankfort/Franklin County Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) is set to discuss a possible conditional use permit for the Elkhorn Creek RV Park.

If granted, the company running the park will be able to use a section of land currently devoted to recreational vehicle and boat storage as additional space for campsites on the banks of Elkhorn Creek for an expansion of the current campground.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription