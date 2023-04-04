The Frankfort/Franklin County Board of Zoning Adjustments (BZA) is set to discuss a possible conditional use permit for the Elkhorn Creek RV Park.
If granted, the company running the park will be able to use a section of land currently devoted to recreational vehicle and boat storage as additional space for campsites on the banks of Elkhorn Creek for an expansion of the current campground.
This is the second time since last December that Elkhorn Creek RV Park LLC, owned by Florida-based couple, Jes and Patti Santaularia, have requested the BZA's approval for a special permit.
During the December meeting the BZA unanimously approved a conditional use permit for another plot of land owned by the park located on North Scruggs Lane.
Like the the upcoming request, the one unanimously approved in December was in regards to a row of mobile homes that have since been removed by the owners to make way for additional campsites and park facilities.
In an interview with The State Journal in September the Santaularias said they were planning to update the grounds' amenities and expand from 125 RV camping sites to as many as 200.
"Back when the park was built, the RVs were smaller," Patti Santaularia said. "So now that [vehicles] are larger, it's tight on some of these sites. Our plan is to redo them so that everyone has a little more privacy and can enjoy their picnic table and campfire and not be looking into the next guy's sewer hookup."
While the proprietors are looking to expand in hopes of attracting more campsite rentals, there are some concerns from Franklin County residents in the surrounding area regarding traffic and flooding.
In December, Patty Dempsey, who has lived near the subject property for more than 30 years, expressed her concerns about added traffic from large RVs.
"A permanent dwelling structure with fitted wheels that goes to a permanent site is a lot different from a recreational vehicle that is used for traveling and camping," she told the BZA. "The way camping is done these days, RVs have changed from the days when we first got here. I want to ask you to consider the difference between the permanent site and the RVs which will be moving in and out on North Scruggs Lane, which is already narrow, on a constant basis."
Bob Pelosi, the civil engineer hired by the RV park was on hand to explain flood studies had been done and approved by FEMA. He also pointed out that the the existing RV park was going to be rearranged in a way that would alleviate traffic concerns.
"The owner certainly has interest in making sure that his customers can maneuver safely through his facility so that they are satisfied with their experience and can come back," Pelosi said.
The matter is on the agenda set for Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall.
