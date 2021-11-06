The Frankfort Fire Department responded to a fire at the Capital Plaza Hotel Saturday afternoon. 

“We saw the fire from station one,” FFD Captain Jason Monroe said. 

Upon arrival, Monroe said they found smoke billowing out from the Mero Street parking garage entrance. 

Not knowing the source of the fire, Monroe said the entire hotel was evacuated.

Firefighters entered the garage and found a boat on fire. 

“We don’t know why it caught fire,” Monroe said.

Firefighters extinguished the fire, drug the boat out of the garage and then began ventilating the garage. The only smoke inside the hotel was on the first floor, Monroe said. 

No one was injured in the fire.

