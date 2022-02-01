“He pursues them, passing on without loss, by a path his feet scarcely touch.”
This passage, from Isaiah 41:3, could be found on Robert “Bob” Hicks’ singlet in any of the many races he ran. Hicks died on Saturday at the age of 93.
Born and raised in Louisville, Hicks served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1945 to 1948, later attending the University of Louisville. He married Betty Jean Spellman in 1951 and started a family before moving to Frankfort in 1959 to work as the district director and coordinator of the Kentucky state government, school district employee and state retiree health insurance group contract for 33 years.
Hicks and his wife had seven children: David Hicks, Kevin Hicks, John Hicks, William “Billy” Hicks, Ann Elkin, Marilyn Milby and Michael Hicks. Michael passed away in 2016.
Bob Hicks also had 14 grandchildren, one of whom called him “GDaddy,” as in granddaddy. David Hicks said other people started calling him GDaddy as well, which he embraced, even encouraging strangers to refer to him as GDaddy.
“Everybody at church and just about everybody in Frankfort called him GDaddy,” he said. “He’s everybody’s GDaddy, basically.”
David Hicks said his father loved the name so much and was so proud of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, he had it on his license plate, “for years and years and years.” And, like any good grandfather, he taught his grandkids how to misbehave.
“We’d have a dinner at Shoney’s, we’d sit out in the patio area, and he would teach all the grandkids how to shoot spitballs at the ceiling,” David Hicks said, laughing. “We’re sitting there, trying to tell the kids, ‘Wait a minute, that’s not real good, that’s not what you’re supposed to do,’ but that’s GDaddy.”
Bob Hicks was actively involved with his children and grandchildren, as well as his community. He coached his children’s little league baseball teams, their basketball teams and even the Good Shepherd elementary school track team. David Hicks and his brother, Billy Hicks, both said he would always hit the ground running and be doing something.
“He was just always into athletics and things. Once all of us were done playing baseball, he’d find something else to do,” David Hicks said.
Having attended the University of Louisville, Bob Hicks was a huge Cardinals fan. An avid runner, he ran races and marathons into his mid-80s. While he did not have a particular route, David Hicks said his dad would usually run around his Cloverdale neighborhood. Several times, he said, his dad would run to people’s houses instead of drive, sometimes as far as Browns Lane off Bridgeport Road.
Many remembered Bob Hicks as a caring man. At the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, he served as Parish Council President and started the Good Shepherd conference of the St. Vincent de Paul Society.
According to Billy Hicks, his father always tried to help those who had less than him. David Hicks said as he helped his father over the last eight months, he came to better understand just how much his father did and would give to different charities.
“He was always willing to give,” David Hicks said. “It didn’t matter. (He would say,) ‘Send this much money here, send this much money there.’ So, he was always willing to give, whether it be in person or financial.”
Outside of the church, Bob Hicks served Franklin County as a magistrate on the fiscal court for two terms. Judge-Executive Huston Wells, who at one time used to watch the Hicks children and remembered having some of them in school, said Bob Hicks was a welcome sight in Frankfort.
“Bob was a very friendly person. He always came up and said hi to everybody. He was so cordial, so outgoing. He always had a smile on his face,” he said. “I do remember (seeing) him at ball games, watching and supporting his kids. This community was blessed to have him and all the prayers and thoughts we can give, we give to the family during this time.”
Bob Hicks’ funeral will be on Thursday. He will be buried at Frankfort Cemetery. The family asks that memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, 315 Wallace Ave., Frankfort, Kentucky 40601.
