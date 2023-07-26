City Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s push to add a referendum to November’s ballot that would see the potential change to Frankfort’s municipal structure fell short of passage at Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting, losing on a 3-2 vote.

City hall

Thompson and Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge voted in favor of the measure, while Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Commissioners Kelly May and Leesa Unger cast ballots against it.

Kyle Thompson

Kyle Thompson

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription