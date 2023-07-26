City Commissioner Kyle Thompson’s push to add a referendum to November’s ballot that would see the potential change to Frankfort’s municipal structure fell short of passage at Monday night’s Board of Commissioners meeting, losing on a 3-2 vote.
Thompson and Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge voted in favor of the measure, while Mayor Layne Wilkerson and Commissioners Kelly May and Leesa Unger cast ballots against it.
In a complete 180 from his stated approval of the city manager form of government during his campaign in 2020, Thompson presented the Board of Commissioners with a packet of information regarding his proposal as part of the unfinished business section of the meeting’s agenda, explaining that “back in May, I had proposed a resolution to abandon the city manager position form of government, pursuant to KRS 83A.120”, and detailing his request that it be placed on the Nov. 7 general election ballot.
The proposal also detailed a plan to divide the city into six wards, each of which would be represented by a council member with two at-large members joining the board on a community-wide vote. The “strong mayor”-council form of government is seen in communities like Lexington and Louisville (which are both merged city-county governments).
City managers are only found in 19 communities across Kentucky, with Frankfort being under the purview of a city manager since 1956. In that time, the average tenure of officials in the position has been a little over two years.
Unger, who appeared at Monday night’s meeting via Zoom, told the board that “this feels like a little bit of a rush to me right now. I am wondering what the potential cost could be, as well as what priorities and projects could fall behind for focusing on this and not other things.
“I also feel like the city manager form of government can work for Frankfort and could work well if we all understand our roles as elected officials, and we work together professionally. If the citizens want to petition for this, I feel that’s the way it should go.”
A petition to include this referendum on the November ballot would need to collect approximately 2,300 signatures, and be presented to the Franklin County Clerk no later than Tuesday, Aug. 8.
According to Thompson, “the main goal of this is to address ‘the buck stops somewhere,’ and that hasn’t been the case in years past. The buck has stopped somewhere and someone else got blamed. It works well for the county, where the judge is the person making those decisions, and I think that is beneficial to everyone involved.
“I don’t feel it’s rushed,” he continued. “I brought it up on May 2, a full three months ago. And next year, we’re going to be in an election year and we’ll all be running, I assume, for something. The reality is that we’re always going to be busy, we’re always going to have a lot of projects. This is something that has been brought to me by a large number of individuals, and this is the most efficient way of handling this.”
Wilkerson echoed Unger’s statement, saying “when we first discussed this, of course the mayor-council option is appealing especially when you’re sitting in the mayor’s seat. But when I look around and ask questions of other municipalities or the Kentucky League of Cities, there seems to be no instance of a commission like us putting this on the ballot.
“There is probably a reason for that. It could be seen as self-serving, and I think in light of that, the timing, and the fact that it would take away from a lot of the projects we are working on, right now the timing is the biggest issue for me.”
Waldridge told the board “for me, I have to disagree with you. I think that in the emails that have gone back and forth with the commission, everyone was supporting this to get it on the ballot. And over the last week, things are starting to change.
“When I look at this, I feel like now we want to backtrack and talk about how we are so concerned about doing what’s right for the community when we can be a trendsetter moving forward. Other communities aren’t going through city managers like we are. So we do need to look at Frankfort differently. It needs to be an option.”
“The only thing we discussed in May was how you put it on a ballot,” Wilkerson replied. “We didn’t discuss the pros and cons, and at no point did we say if this was a good idea or bad. We just looked at how to put it on the ballot. That’s it.
“Maybe some commissioners just heard what they wanted to hear in terms of whether everyone was in support or not.”
