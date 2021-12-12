blotter 2.jpg

The Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Coroner Will Harrod are investigating the death of Frankfort man whose body was discovered in Benson Creek Sunday.

The body was located around noon approximately three miles from where his vehicle was found near Red Bridge.

The man was reported missing in the early morning hours Saturday. A search party went out looking for him Sunday morning.

It is believed the man was swept away in the creek, which was high due to heavy rain from the weather system that hit Kentucky Friday night into Saturday.

Harrod said the body will be identified on Monday.

"We are pending some family notification on this case," Harrod told The State Journal. "This family has some minor grandchildren that are traveling in tonight they want to tell before (the) ID release."

