As of Wednesday, some areas of the Peaks Mill Water District were still under a boil water advisory that began in July, over 80 days ago.
Water District Chairman Church Quarles said that the district did not remove any areas from the advisory at the board's Monday night meeting as chlorine levels are still low.
The water district is still waiting on a response from the Kentucky Division of Water to a plan that PMWD submitted just over three weeks ago, Quarles said. One of the main actions in the plan is to make a permanent connection from the Peaks Mill Water District to Kentucky American Water from Owen County. The Division of Water must approve the plan for PMWD to move forward with the plan.
Robin Hartman, a Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet spokeswoman, said that the DoW did receive written communication from the water district and will follow-up in the next few days as it has "questions related to specific dates and timelines, hydraulic studies, and engineering plans that might assist them in implementing a more comprehensive, detailed and effective plan." The EEC is over the DoW.
"We hope to continue working with them to help them get the water system running optimally soon," Hartman said.
The connection to the other water system would allow PMWD to switch between Kentucky American and the Frankfort Plant Board as needed. Quarles said that one example of when the connection to Kentucky American would be needed for the system would be in March, when Kentucky American does an annual chemical burnout for its entire system. That's a process PMWD can't do on its own, though it would help with nitrification issues in some of the system. FPB does not use this process.
The connection could affect customer rates in the future, though it's unclear how at this point. PMWD looks at its revenue and spending annually and adjusts rates as needed, Quarles said. So, for the first year of the Kentucky American connection, PMWD customers wouldn't see much of a change in their bills.
Part of that plan is in motion because PMWD received a permit in the spring to install a chloramine trailer, and that permit can still be used to install three additional trailers, Quarles said. The trailers are going on private property, so easements are needed from the property owners to install them. One property owner has signed and the other two have agreed to the easement but need to formally sign, he said.
At previous board meetings, PMWD thought that rain and cooler weather may help alleviate some of the recent issues, like chlorine not staying in the system. Chlorine levels are hard to maintain in extreme heat. Quarles said that the temperature of the water underground and in the system is still relatively high, so chlorine levels have not gone up.
"We haven't seen a relief yet," Quarles said.
He said some PMWD customers are also reporting taste and odor issues in their water, but this is due to continued low river conditions in the Kentucky River.
Quarles said about 10 customers attended the Monday night board meeting and one person asked, "When is my water going to be fresh?" Quarles said that he wished he could give him a clear answer but the water district is trying to address the issues week by week.
Bottled water is still available for PMWD customers who remain under the boil water advisory. Residents can pick up water at the water district office, which is on U.S. 127 North next to a BP gas station, during business hours on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The other locations are the Franklin County Fire Station on Owenton Road between 3:30 and 6 p.m. on weekdays and between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday and the Monterey Fire Station on Sawdridge Road near Ellis Market. Because the Monterey station is a volunteer department, residents should pick up water before 5 p.m. or 6 p.m. at the latest.
Here's a list of roads in Peaks Mill that are still under a boil water advisory:
- Peaks Mill Road from 6700 Peaks Mill Road to Stillhouse Hollow
- All of Stillhouse Hollow Road
- All of Indian Gap Road
- 3500 and above on Union Ridge
- Camp Pleasant
- Mt. Vernon Road
- Mt. Vernon Ridge
- Gregory Woods
- Kays Branch
- King Lane
- Teresita
- Harmony
- Payton Ridge
- Cedar Road in Owen County
- Oakland/Sharp Road
The longest boil water advisory on record in the state was 91 days in Stanton. That advisory began in October 2015.