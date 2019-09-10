The original paintings of Frankfort artist Charles Booe are featured in an exhibit at the First United Methodist Church until Sept. 31.
Booe has painted most of his life and was mentored by noted area painters Michael DuVall Finnell and Henry Faulkner.
As a business major, with an art minor, at the University of Kentucky, Booe painted murals in Lexington and displayed his art at a civic center gallery to gain business school credit hours.
“I always kind of mingled business and art whenever possible,” he said.
Booe owns Rebecca Ruth Candy on Second Street, which features an art gallery where he shows his paintings. That’s where Phyllis Rogers, chair of the Fine Arts Committee at First United Methodist Church, noticed his work. She invited him to have an exhibit at the church’s Wesley Center building.
“My kids went to day care there, so I was aware they had artists in there,” Booe said of FUMC. He and his children often attended FUMC when they were younger and enjoyed the music and fellowship. Since Booe’s exhibit opened on Aug. 1, he’s had many people comment that they’ve seen his artwork there.
For one of his paintings, depicting a little girl with chalk, Booe used a photograph he took of the girl at one of Frankfort’s downtown concerts. The girl’s sibling saw the painting at the current exhibit and recognized the girl as her sister.
“Isn’t that cool that somebody would actually recognize that?” Booe asked. He plans to make a print of the painting and give it to the girl’s family.
As a result of the exhibit, Booe has already sold one painting, a snow scene. He has also been contacted about doing a commission piece of someone's family member.
“If I work really hard for the next 25 years, I can be a full-fledged starving artist,” he joked.
Booe’s next art show will be at the Rebecca Ruth Candy Art Gallery in December. The gallery is currently hosting an exhibit of artist Roger Snell. The works of Betty Beshoar will be featured in October, followed by David Reed in November. Though Booe spends most of his time running his chocolate business, he enjoys painting and supporting his fellow Frankfort artists.
FUMC will host a public reception for Booe’s exhibit at noon on Sunday.