James B. “Jim” Boone Jr., founder and chairman of the board of Boone Newsmedia Inc., died Monday, Feb. 13, at UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, after a brief illness. He was 87.

Frankfort Newsmedia LLC, which publishes The State Journal, FRANK. Magazine and related digital products, has been an affiliate of BNI since 2015.

James B. 'Jim' Boone Jr.

