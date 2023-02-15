James B. “Jim” Boone Jr., founder and chairman of the board of Boone Newsmedia Inc., died Monday, Feb. 13, at UAB Hospital-Highlands in Birmingham, Alabama, after a brief illness. He was 87.
Frankfort Newsmedia LLC, which publishes The State Journal, FRANK. Magazine and related digital products, has been an affiliate of BNI since 2015.
Boone, a lifelong newspaperman, succeeded his father, Buford Boone, as publisher of The Tuscaloosa (Alabama) News in 1968 and built over the following half-century a community media company that now owns or manages 91 newspapers and related print and digital products in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia.
The company, which had operated as Boone Newspapers Inc., since its founding, was renamed Boone Newsmedia Inc., in 2022 to reflect its considerable progress in serving readers and advertisers both digitally and in print.
“I am saddened by the loss of a mentor, friend and kindred spirit in the noble cause of community journalism,” said BNI Senior Vice President Steve Stewart, a former State Journal publisher who co-owns Frankfort Newsmedia with BNI. “Jim was one of the wisest businessmen I’ve known, but he understood the unique obligations of a newspaper in serving its community. I count it a blessing to have worked with him and learned from him.”
Boone, a 1958 graduate of the School of Commerce and Business Administration at the University of Alabama and an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters at the University of Alabama (1993), served the college in many capacities.
Boone earned multiple industry-related awards including the Lifetime Achievement Award from the Alabama Press Association; the Casey Award from the University of Minnesota for leadership in the newspaper industry; and the Frank Mayborn Award from Southern Newspaper Publishers Association for leadership in the industry.
Boone served on the Board of Directors of Regions Financial Corp. and was chairman of the corporate governance committee and a member of the trust committee in Birmingham, Ala. He also served on the Board of Directors at Regions Bank, Tuscaloosa, retiring from both in 2004 after many years of service.
Boone, who had moved in 2022 from Tuscaloosa to Lowndesboro, Alabama, remained active in BNI and with its affiliate newspapers until his death, regularly meeting with senior management, publishers and other staff members by video conference.
“Jim Boone, by his example, set the highest bar for so many for how to lead and serve a community, civic organization, church, a business organization or his family,” said Todd Carpenter, president and CEO of Boone Newsmedia and Carpenter Newsmedia, which also is a co-owner of Frankfort Newsmedia. “Put simply, he made doing the right thing the main thing and that guided his every choice and decision. He was also dedicated to recognizing talent in every person that perhaps they did not know they had, then with sincere determination he dedicated himself to guiding, leading and driving them to reach their highest potential. All who knew Jim benefitted from his benevolent interest, first in their welfare as a human being, followed by wisdom and guidance he gave generously to all that is both uncommon and special.
“We are all so fortunate to have his example to follow because it inspires us to pause and think about our fellow man, and then to work harder to strive to make those around us better. That is what he did, every day, without pause, rest or interest in recognition for his good deeds.”
A funeral is planned for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Lowndesboro Methodist Church, 198 S. Broad St., Lowndesboro, Alabama, followed by a graveside service at Oakview Cemetery in Lowndesboro and a gathering at The Marengo House, 100 N. Broad St., Lowndesboro.
Boone is survived by his wife, Carolyn, and five children.
