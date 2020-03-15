YMCA
In response to the coronavirus pandemic, both Frankfort locations of the YMCA will temporarily close at the end of business hours Monday.

"We are thankful for the kind words and support we have received from our members, program participants and community leaders as we make this transition," said Jerry Grasso, vice president of marketing and communications for YMCA of Central Kentucky, in a written statement. "You can help us by continuing to support the Y. We hope this disruption is short and we can all return to normal soon, In the meantime, let’s work together to support friends, colleagues and neighbors. Only by coming together can we best handle this crisis, and come out a strong community, afterward."

