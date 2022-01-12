Organizers of the Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction presented a check to Gov. Andy Beshear for $3.4 million that was raised to help relief efforts from the tornadoes that ravaged western Kentucky in December.

Tornado relief

Kentucky Bourbon Benefit raised $3.4 million, and a check was presented Tuesday to Gov. Andy Beshear for tornado relief efforts. From left are Charles Zaborowski, Bill Menish, RJ Sargent, Fred Minnick, Beshear, Eric Gregory, Kevin Smith and Brian Haara. (Mark Mahan | Mahan Multimedia)

Beshear said that this was the largest amount donated to the state’s official Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund that will assist those impacted by the tornadoes and severe storms of Dec. 11.

The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit was an online and live auction of rare and vintage bottles, private barrel selections and other offerings from Kentucky’s signature distilling industry and hospitality and charitable partners.

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association partnered with the Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization and bourbon curator Fred Minnick on the six-day auction.

The www.kybourbonbenefit.com auction site is still accepting donations and businesses continue to match funds.

