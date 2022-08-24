The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction of rare and signed bottles, private barrel selections and more raised more than $1.4 million to help ease suffering and restore hope for Eastern Kentucky residents whose communities were ravaged by historic flooding last month. 

The Kentucky Distillers’ Association partnered with the Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization, Bourbon curator Fred Minnick and Louisville-based Westport Whiskey & Wine on the 10-day auction at www.kybourbonbenefit.com.

Kentucky Bourbon Benefit (copy)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription