The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit auction of rare and signed bottles, private barrel selections and more raised more than $1.4 million to help ease suffering and restore hope for Eastern Kentucky residents whose communities were ravaged by historic flooding last month.
The Kentucky Distillers’ Association partnered with the Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization, Bourbon curator Fred Minnick and Louisville-based Westport Whiskey & Wine on the 10-day auction at www.kybourbonbenefit.com.
All proceeds are going directly to the state’s official Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund. To learn more, visit https://secure.kentucky.gov/FormServices/Finance/EKYFloodRelief. The state-operated fund assesses no fees on donations.
A similar auction in December raised $3.4 million for tornado relief in Western Kentucky — the single largest donation to the state’s fund for that disaster — bringing the total for both auctions to nearly $5 million.
The floods hit overnight on July 27 and from first light, KDA members began sending totes, tankers and bottles of fresh water to impacted areas. They donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to relief funds and organized drives for supplies and critical needs as well.
To date, their combined monetary and supply donations toward flood relief total more than $275,000, including a $100,000 cash donation from Brown-Forman Corp. and $50,000 each from Beam Suntory, Four Roses and Campari/Wild Turkey.
“Once again, we are humbled and honored by the outpouring of support from the Bourbon community to help our fellow Kentuckians,” KDA President Eric Gregory said. “As a signature industry, it’s our duty to go above and beyond and give back, especially in times of need.
“It was heartwarming to see our distilleries spring into action when this tragedy occurred,” Gregory said. “We pray that it never happens again, although we are proud and comforted to know that our industry’s centuries-long tradition of caring for Kentuckians continues to this day.”
R.J. Sargent, founder of the Bourbon Crusaders, said the outpouring of support has been outstanding. “The Bourbon Crusaders are once again humbled and grateful to the Bourbon community for using our shared passion to help those in need,” he said.
“From distilleries and enthusiasts donating amazing bottles and experiences, to the people across the nation who bid and won, your generosity will help the people of Eastern Kentucky whose lives and homes were devastated by the recent flooding.
“This is what makes the Bourbon community great — we celebrate in times of joy and rally together in times of need.”
A total of 3,626 bidders representing all 50 states and Washington, D.C., vied for the auction’s 533 lots, placing more than 17,300 bids in total.
Kentucky led the way by far with nearly 775 registered bidders, followed by Ohio (295), Tennessee (203), Florida (198) and Indiana (190).
Highlights included:
• A private barrel selection at Four Roses Distillery, aged 13 to 16-years, sold for $157,250. The historic Anderson County distillery then contributed a matching barrel to the second-place bidder for the same price.
• Four Roses donated 15 other lots, including two rare 20-year old bottles that commemorated its new visitors center, a 109th Rose Bowl game package and the first six numbered bottles of its annual small batch limited release, bringing the distillery’s final tally to $357,909 raised.
• In addition, Four Roses is selling a limited number of 16-year-old private selection bottles on Monday at its Lawrenceburg and Cox’s Creek distilleries. The cost is $200 each, and all proceeds benefit the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
• Private barrel selections donated by Willett Distillery in Nelson County brought both the largest and third-largest bids on single items. Willett’s 10-year Bourbon barrel experience sold for $168,099 and a 10-year rye barrel experience ended at $137,000.
• Winning lots from Angel’s Envy totaled more than $106,000, including a private barrel experience of its cask-strength finished Bourbon that went for $89,402 and two sets of 10 bottles from each year of its barrel proof bottles.
• Other private barrel experiences and their winning bids include: Wild Turkey, $48,000; Maker’s Mark, $46,000; New Riff, $45,000; Elijah Craig, $27,199; Bulleit Bourbon, $24,500 and Wilderness Trail, $20,000.
• Jefferson’s Ocean, which donated 300 bottles, and Smooth Ambler – with 372 bottles donated – helped draw in thousands of “Buy it Now” bidders. In total, the Jefferson’s bottles raised nearly $35,000 and Smooth Ambler’s brought in more than $21,000.
• Longtime Eastern Kentucky resident Barbara Lawwill donated her late husband’s collection of decanters and bottles, which raised $5,529 in total.
Gregory said many KDA members continue to organize and deliver needed supplies to Eastern Kentucky and several are exploring ways to help raise money and awareness during September, which is “Bourbon Heritage Month” in Kentucky.
Bourbon is one of Kentucky’s most treasured industries, a homegrown $9 billion economic and tourism engine sustaining 22,500 jobs with a yearly payroll topping $1.23 billion each year, and paying over $285 million in local and state taxes and $1.8 billion in federal alcohol taxes annually.
“Kentucky distillers are a vital part of the Commonwealth’s agriculture, tourism and manufacturing industries and a backbone of local economies through jobs, tax revenue, investment and charitable giving,” Gregory said.
“Making the world’s best Bourbon is an honor and a privilege we don’t take lightly. This effort has been proof once again that Bourbon brings us together, in good times and bad. Please join us in keeping our families, friends and neighbors in Eastern Kentucky in your hearts and prayers.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So Buffalo Trace and Sazerac didn't participate?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.