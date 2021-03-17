Bourbon & Browns

Dress up or stay cozy in pajamas. This year’s Bourbon & Browns event, the 9th annual fundraiser for Liberty Hall Historic Site, will be virtual.

Liberty Hall is teaming up with Bulleit Distilling Co. for the major fundraiser that supports ongoing education and preservation at the National Historic Landmark.

To date, Bourbon & Browns has raised nearly $340,000.

This year’s event will be hosted from Bulleit Distillery by honorary chairs Tom and Betsy Bulleit. Participants will tour the new distillery, join in mixology sessions, learn history and more.

Ticket buyers will receive a bourbon gift box — including two Bourbon & Browns engraved rocks glasses, a bottle of Bulliet bourbon, event goodies and the mixers and garnishes needed for the mixology sessions — shipped to their home prior to the event. Plus, randomly selected boxes will contain special prizes.

Tickets are $150 per link and box and can be purchased online at www.libertyhall.org or by calling 502-227-2560. Ticket sales end on April 9.

Sponsors of the event include Mrs. Milly Ann Stewart; Kentucky Monthly; the Bulleits; Stock Yards Bank & Trust; Mrs. Donald F. Kohler; and Suzanne and Robert Whayne. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

For more information, visit the Liberty Hall website.

