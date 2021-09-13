On Sept. 24-26, the 4th annual Bourbon Burn will welcome around 1,000 cyclists from across the nation to enjoy the bourbon distilleries and scenic Thoroughbred horse farms of Kentucky’s rolling bluegrass hills. During the three-day bicycle tour, cyclists will ride along quiet country roads and through quaint communities in and around the Lexington area.
Communities in the area that will see cyclists on the road include: Lexington, Frankfort, Versailles, Midway, Paris, and the outskirts of Georgetown. Please be aware that on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, there will be more cyclists on the road than usual, which may impact your drive time.
On Sept. 24 the cyclists will be riding in and around Paris; on Sept. 25 they will be riding in and around Frankfort, Georgetown, and Midway; on Sept. 26 the cyclists will be riding in and around Midway and Versailles. Many of these roads are beautiful but narrow, so please pass cyclists safely and respectfully, and remember that it is the law in Kentucky to give cyclists three feet when you pass. To see the specific bike routes, please visit www.bourboncountryburn.com.
The Bourbon Burn is a premier cycling tour that is actively seeking volunteers to support a variety of roles, including SAG drivers and aid station volunteers. To learn more, please contact info@bourbonburn.com.
Given the times, it is worth noting that the Bourbon Burn is responsibly putting on this event with all of the recommended and necessary COVID mitigation protocols in place. It is our top priority to keep all riders, volunteers, staff and community members safe as they ride, work and interact throughout the three-day tour.
