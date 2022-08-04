The Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization and Bourbon curator Fred Minnick are joining forces again, this time to support recovery and rebuilding efforts from the catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky.
The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit will feature an online auction of exclusive private barrel selection experiences, rare and vintage spirits, and unique tasting and tourism offerings from Kentucky’s signature distilling industry and hospitality and charitable partners.
"Kentucky's Bourbon industry was there for our Western Kentucky families following the tornadoes, making the single largest donation to that relief fund — and now I am proud to see this industry stepping up once again to support our Eastern Kentucky families affected by the devastating flooding," Gov. Andy Beshear said.
"I know this will make a tremendous impact for our people and I am grateful for the continued support."
The partnership raised about $3.4 million in December during a similar auction to help ease suffering and restore hope for residents of Western Kentucky whose communities were ravaged by a tornado outbreak.
“We prayed that we’d never have to get this group together again in the face of disaster, but our friends, families and neighbors in Eastern Kentucky are braving through unspeakable tragedy and devastation,” KDA President Eric Gregory said. “It’s our duty as a signature industry to help.
“We were so impressed and humbled by the outpouring of support for Western Kentucky, and we hope that Bourbon aficionados and bidders show the same unparalleled generosity for the thousands of Eastern Kentucky residents who desperately need our assistance.”
The online auction will begin Thursday, Aug. 11, at noon EST and run until Sunday, Aug. 21, at 11 p.m. EST. Go to www.kybourbonbenefit.com to view auction items and bid. Westport Whiskey & Wine in Louisville is coordinating collection and distribution of donated items.
RJ Sargent, president of The Bourbon Crusaders, said, “The core purpose of the Bourbon Crusaders is to make a difference in the lives of others, and once again the state we love so much needs our help.
“When the tornadoes hit Western Kentucky last year, we joined the KDA and Fred Minnick to help raise over $3 million from our generous supporters. Now with the recent flood disaster, many more Kentuckians have had their lives upended. We are joining forces again and hope our friends will step up, too. The Bourbon community sticks together.”
“I wish we didn’t have to do this. But the Bourbon community deeply feels for their neighbors in Eastern Kentucky, as we did for the Western Kentucky tornado victims, and we will do everything within our power to ease the situation for the flood survivors," Minnick added. “This is about our friends, family and neighbors. We must be there for them.”
Chris Zaborowski, owner of Westport Whiskey & Wine, said, “We were heartbroken to see the devastation brought to Eastern Kentucky with the recent flooding. We knew we wanted to team up with the KDA again to help raise the much-needed funds for our fellow Kentuckians.”
Gregory said many KDA members are once again offering private barrel experiences where Bourbon enthusiasts can personally taste and select their own one-of-a-kind barrel. Each barrel usually yields 150-200 bottles depending on age and proof.
Whiskey aficionados with the Bourbon Crusaders are raiding their collections and donating dozens of limited edition and single barrel expressions of bourbon, rye and scotch whiskies. Distillers also are donating rare bottles that disappeared from retailer’s shelves long ago.
Minnick, a best-selling author and expert on all things bourbon, is using his renowned distilling and celebrity connections to reap a treasure trove of bottles, private experiences and memorabilia to fulfill any whiskey lover’s dream.
Kentucky distillers also are sending tanker trucks and totes of fresh water to Eastern Kentucky, along with contributing thousands of dollars to organizations and relief funds involved in the cleanup and recovery.
“We deeply appreciate the support of all our member distilleries and friends with the Bourbon Crusaders, Fred Minnick and the team at Westport Whiskey & Wine for their partnership in helping our fellow Kentuckians,” Gregory said.
“Bourbon is America’s native spirit and Kentucky is its birthplace. It’s our honor and obligation to step up and help our fellow Kentuckians in times of need. Thank you to everyone who is helping in the recovery and rebuilding efforts, and please continue praying for our beloved Commonwealth and its people.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
"America's native spirit?" Bourbon distillation was invented by white men, not by Native Americans! Read this Smithsonian magazine article re the origins of bourbon - spoiler alert - IT AIN'T "NATIVE!"
https://www.smithsonianmag.com/arts-culture/where-bourbon-really-got-its-name-and-more-tips-on-americas-native-spirit-145879/
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.