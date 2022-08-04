The Kentucky Distillers’ Association, the Bourbon Crusaders charitable organization and Bourbon curator Fred Minnick are joining forces again, this time to support recovery and rebuilding efforts from the catastrophic flooding in Eastern Kentucky.

The Kentucky Bourbon Benefit will feature an online auction of exclusive private barrel selection experiences, rare and vintage spirits, and unique tasting and tourism offerings from Kentucky’s signature distilling industry and hospitality and charitable partners.

Kentucky Bourbon Benefit

