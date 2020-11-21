112420_Bourbonanza_hb_web-1.jpg

Karl Lawrence makes a Mortimer Little Black Mule with Jim Beam Black during the Beam Suntory Bourbon Cocktail Stroll Saturday evening. (Hannah Brown | State Journal)

Despite the new coronavirus restrictions announced by Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday, some bourbon lovers still made it out for Bourbonanza's Beam Suntory Bourbon Cocktail Stroll in downtown Frankfort Saturday night.

Mortimer Bibb's Public House co-owner Kevin Newton said they had a few customers, including a group from Florida.

For the stroll, the public house was serving a Mortimer Little Black Mule made with Jim Beam Black.

Cocktails were either to-go Saturday night or consumed outdoors. Customers weren't allowed to congregate in the bar.

Other changes have also been made to Bourbonanza because of the governor's restrictions.

“The Bourbonanza Spirited Saturday Rare and Collectable Bourbon Auction at the Grand Theatre will be canceled for the in-person event,” Downtown Frankfort Inc. President Rene’ True told The State Journal earlier this week.

The theater will issue refunds to those who have purchased tickets by calling 502-352-7469. Or, ticket holders can forego a refund and donate the ticket price to DFI and the Grand Theatre by calling the same phone number.

Instead of an in-person auction, an online auction of rare and collectable bourbons will be announced within the next week, with the deadline for bidders set for 1 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. True added that more information on how to participate in the online auction will be released on the www.downtownfrankfort.com website.

Bourbon History Walking Tours have been canceled.

The Great Bourbon Hunt-Bourbonanza Selfie Challenge, a self-guided activity that requires no gathering of people, is still on, as is the Kentucky History Virtual Tour and Bourbon Tasting. Registration of the virtual tour and tasting can be done at http://www.history.ky.gov/event/bourbon.

