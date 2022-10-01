Returning for a third year, Bourbon on the Banks 2022 took over Broadway, Main Street, and River View Park for aweekendfull ofevents centering on Kentucky’s native spirit.
Hotels were atcapacitythroughout the city as tourists from around the country descended on the capital for thefestival. Friday night’s Bourbon Street on Broadway featured Kentucky State University’s award-winning marching band, acrobats, a DJ and specials at local establishments.This event was targeted for families as well as festival ticketholders.
O.H. Ingram Distillery from Wickliffe, sponsored a pub stroll for downtown bars and restaurants, and several food trucks andbooths werealsoavailable.
Friday night also featured the rare bourbon auction and V.I.P. party, where the top seller on the night was a $41,000 winning bid for a privatebarrel pick of E.H. Taylor.This event, limited to 250 guests, also featured women in the spirits industry.
Includedamong these womenwere Marianne Eaves, Kentucky’s first femalemasterdistiller since Prohibition and formerlymasterdistiller of Castle & Key;Peggy Noe Stevens, the first femalemastertaster and a 2019 inductee in the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame; andJoyce Nethery, owner andmasterdistiller of Jeptha Creed in Simpsonville.
The marquee event of the weekend, Bourbon on the Banks, featured more than 65 distilleries,breweriesand wineries from around the country, as well as several bourbon-adjacentbusinessesselling goods as varied as custom-decorated barrel heads and staves, hand-blown glasses and barware, bourbon barrel-aged coffee,apparel and gifts.
The crowdsnot only enjoyed sampling their pick of spirits and specialty cocktails, but also enjoyed several live performances from local musicians across a range of genres.
An issue that many attendees mentioned in prior years was that there was a lack of food available at the event, and this year it wasaddressed with the inclusion of severalfood trucks serving everything from grilled corn and barbecue to waffles and Venezuelan empanadas and street tacos.
Attendees were also invited to an afterparty on Main Street hosted by Goodwood on Saturday night, where live music and libations were available, and despite the cooler temperatures had a strong turnout.
Partial proceeds from ticket sales for the Saturday event go towards scholarships to the Kentucky State Universityfermentation anddistillationprogram, as well as the White Oak Initiative, an organization working towards “the preservation andsustainabilityof the white oak, which is used in the manufacturing of bourbon.”
Next year’s event date has not been announced, but will be posted to the website,www.bourbononthebanks.orgas soon as it is scheduled.
