Frankfort’s premier bourbon tasting event is looking for community volunteers.

Bourbon on the Banks, which is planned for Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, is in need of local folks to help with both vendor set up and Bourbon Street on Broadway the night before and the main event the following day.

Bourbon on the Banks Director Diane Strong told The State Journal that the festival is using volunteersignup.org.

“There is a wide variety of times, duties and events to choose from,” she said.

People stroll along the sidewalk at River View Park during the 2021 Bourbon on the Banks. The event drew around 1,100 people. (State Journal file photo)

Bourbon Street on Broadway is a free community festival that features a variety of performances from aerialists to fire eaters. Event goers can enjoy live music, downtown shopping opportunities and food and beverages from vendors.

To sign up to volunteer at Bourbon on Broadway, visit www.volunteersignup.org/9LDLM

Those wishing to help with vendor setup for Bourbon on the Banks on Friday evening should go to www.volunteersignup.org/QBJJL

In addition to bourbon, wine and beer tastings, the annual event, which is from 2-6 p.m. on the first Saturday in October at River View Park, also features food vendors, live music, handmade bourbon-themed items from artisans as well as unique demonstrations and educational discussion designed as enrichment opportunities for bourbon enthusiasts.

To sign up as a volunteer for Bourbon on the Banks, visit www.volunteersignup.org/M4KT4

Bourbon on the Banks

Strong stressed the importance of volunteers and said that the festival could not happen without them.

“We try to get them fed and give them perks. Many get access to the event to sample as well, though no one is allowed to sample while volunteering,” she stated.

“We have a big party following the event,” Strong added. “Most of our volunteers have a blast.”

Those looking to attend the event can purchase tickets, which are $65 plus a $4.41 fee, at www.bourbononthebanks.org/saturday-event/ Designated drivers can buy tickets for $30 plus a $2.57 fee. General admission ticket sales end at 2 p.m. on Oct. 1.

Only 2,000 tickets will be sold.

A limited quantity of early access tickets, which allow festivalgoers to get in an hour before the event starts, are $72 plus a $4.77 fee. Early access ticket sales end on Wednesday.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival fund student scholarships to Kentucky State University’s fermentation and distillation program and/or students from Frankfort and Franklin County to attend any distillation and spirits college accredited program. Proceeds also stimulate economic development in downtown Frankfort and the White Oak Initiative, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the preservation and sustainability of the white oak, which is used in the manufacturing of bourbon.

For more information or to buy tickets, visit www.bourbononthebanks.org/saturday-event/

