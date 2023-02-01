Bourbon on the Banks board members announced three major donations to local organizations totaling $50,000 Tuesday. The donation was generated from proceeds from the 2022 festival.

The event was held at River View Park and co-hosted by the Frankfort Parks & Recreation Foundation and Franklin County Community Fund.

Bourbon On The Banks Board

Members of the Bourbon on the Banks board prepare to present donations to local organizations. From left are Chair John Senter, Kristin Cantrell, Karen Thompson, Adanna Hydes, Rene True, Amize Wenning, Eric Northcutt and Executive Director Diane Strong. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Shawn Pickens

Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens details projects at River View Park that will be funded by the donation received from Bourbon on the Banks. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Jeff Stringer

Dr. Jeff Stringer from the University of Kentucky accepts a donation on behalf of the White Oak Initiative. (Anna Latek | State-Journal

