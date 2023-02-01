Members of the Bourbon on the Banks board prepare to present donations to local organizations. From left are Chair John Senter, Kristin Cantrell, Karen Thompson, Adanna Hydes, Rene True, Amize Wenning, Eric Northcutt and Executive Director Diane Strong. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites Director Shawn Pickens details projects at River View Park that will be funded by the donation received from Bourbon on the Banks. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Bourbon on the Banks board members announced three major donations to local organizations totaling $50,000 Tuesday. The donation was generated from proceeds from the 2022 festival.
The event was held at River View Park and co-hosted by the Frankfort Parks & Recreation Foundation and Franklin County Community Fund.
Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites received $25,000 to be used towards improvements to the River View Park site, which will include pathway repairs, water spigot repairs, new benches and tables, expanded electrical service, as well as clean-up efforts along the Kentucky River. The park serves as the primary location of the festival each year and is a key component of the Parks master plan for the city.
Frankfort Parks Director Shawn Pickens detailed the efforts that will be undertaken by volunteers to help clear invasive species from the park area, saying “when summertime comes, the riverbank explodes with greenery, and you can’t see or access the river. Most of that greenery is invasive.
“This won’t be done only for Bourbon on the Banks. This is for everyday visitors to the park.”
Invasive species cleanups at River View will be held Friday, Feb. 10 and Feb. 24 from 9 a.m. to noon, and will be led by Joyce Bender of Remove Invasive Species of Franklin County (RIP). Bender has supervised cleanup efforts at several Frankfort parks and is encouraging the entire community to come out and help.
“All you need are warm clothes, good gloves and a great attitude, and we can get this done,” she said.
$15,000 has been donated to the festival’s scholarship program, which helps students attend Kentucky State University’s Fermentation and Distillation program, or for Frankfort/Franklin County students to be able to attend any similar distillation or spirits-related program statewide.
The final $10,000 will be donated to the White Oak Initiative, a program that seeks to protect the long-term sustainability efforts for the American white oak (Quercus alba), a tree important to local ecosystems but also a key component in the production of bourbon.
The White Oak Initiative — whose membership includes universities, federal agencies, conservation groups, as well as spirits industry members like Sazerac, Brown-Forman, Suntory-Beam, and Independent Stave Company — strives to encourage replanting of white oaks to replenish supplies rapidly dwindling due to harvest for not only the bourbon industry, but the American wine industry as well. The average age of a white oak harvested for barrel making is approximately 90 to 120 years.
In an example of the huge growth in American white oak consumption, figures released by Brown-Forman in 2020 showed that in one year, between their two cooperages, they produce between 750,000 to one million barrels, utilizing 25 million to 30 million feet of white oak lumber.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.