082719_BourbonOnTheBanks02_cv.jpg

A photo from 2019's Bourbon on the Banks at River View Park. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

After a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bourbon on the Banks is back. 

The event is put on in partnership with Kentucky State University and takes place throughout downtown, with a festival featuring vendors, live music, parties and more. Bourbon on the Banks is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 22 and 23.

In its inaugural event in 2019, about 1,300 attendees poured in from all over the country and even saw some international visitors.

Bourbon on the Banks President Diane Strong said that she expects a strong turnout and an even more diverse array of amenities at the event this year.

Of particular interest to Strong is the free Bourbon Street on Broadway event, which she helped organize in 2019.

“On Friday you've got Bourbon Street on Broadway, which is bigger and better than ever, and freakier than ever,” Strong said. “I'm so excited.”

In the spirit of some of the more bizarre and charming elements of New Orleans’ French Quarter, Strong said that circus-style performers — musicians, jugglers, fire eaters, human statues and “walking giants” — will spice up the downtown event.

The Fine & Rare Bourbon Auction and VIP Reception will take place outdoors on Friday night, Strong said, and will include catering, tastings and opportunities to mingle with master distillers and bourbon enthusiasts. Auction proceeds will benefit Downtown Frankfort Inc.

Also on Friday, Jim Beam is sponsoring an eight-establishment Mix District “Pub Stroll,” where visitors can try out signature cocktails.

For the main Saturday event, which costs $65 per person, Strong said that it will be similar to 2019’s version with some exceptions. The event will run from 3-7 p.m., and the one entrance into the park will be at the end of Broadway.

The food and music scene there will look a little different, Strong said.

“One of our biggest complaints from 2019 was that there was not enough food,” Strong. “So we have an amazing variety of foods that pair well with bourbon. We’ll basically have a whole food court inside the event. You won't have to leave the event to get fed.”

A Saturday afterparty will take place at Goodwood Brewing from 7 p.m. to midnight featuring live music and food.

On Friday and Saturday, a partnership with Kentucky River Tours and the Kentucky Historical Society is allowing the event to host boat tours during sunset, “spooky tours,” and a historic pub tour.

Strong said that the ticketed event on Saturday will decide on a COVID-19 policy 30 days before that Saturday.

“With the ticketed event, we may require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test,” Strong said. “That's the way we're leaning right now.”

For the free event, Strong said that one option could be to expand the footprint so as to create an environment less conducive to crowding and potential spread of the virus. 

Tickets for the event are available online at bourbononthebanks.org/tickets/. General admission for the festival on Saturday are $65. A ticket for the festival as well as the Fine & Rare Bourbon Auction and VIP Reception costs $155.

