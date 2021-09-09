After a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bourbon on the Banks is back.
The event is put on in partnership with Kentucky State University and takes place throughout downtown, with a festival featuring vendors, live music, parties and more. Bourbon on the Banks is scheduled for the weekend of Oct. 22 and 23.
In its inaugural event in 2019, about 1,300 attendees poured in from all over the country and even saw some international visitors.
Bourbon on the Banks President Diane Strong said that she expects a strong turnout and an even more diverse array of amenities at the event this year.
Of particular interest to Strong is the free Bourbon Street on Broadway event, which she helped organize in 2019.
“On Friday you've got Bourbon Street on Broadway, which is bigger and better than ever, and freakier than ever,” Strong said. “I'm so excited.”
In the spirit of some of the more bizarre and charming elements of New Orleans’ French Quarter, Strong said that circus-style performers — musicians, jugglers, fire eaters, human statues and “walking giants” — will spice up the downtown event.
The Fine & Rare Bourbon Auction and VIP Reception will take place outdoors on Friday night, Strong said, and will include catering, tastings and opportunities to mingle with master distillers and bourbon enthusiasts. Auction proceeds will benefit Downtown Frankfort Inc.
Also on Friday, Jim Beam is sponsoring an eight-establishment Mix District “Pub Stroll,” where visitors can try out signature cocktails.
For the main Saturday event, which costs $65 per person, Strong said that it will be similar to 2019’s version with some exceptions. The event will run from 3-7 p.m., and the one entrance into the park will be at the end of Broadway.
The food and music scene there will look a little different, Strong said.
“One of our biggest complaints from 2019 was that there was not enough food,” Strong. “So we have an amazing variety of foods that pair well with bourbon. We’ll basically have a whole food court inside the event. You won't have to leave the event to get fed.”
A Saturday afterparty will take place at Goodwood Brewing from 7 p.m. to midnight featuring live music and food.
On Friday and Saturday, a partnership with Kentucky River Tours and the Kentucky Historical Society is allowing the event to host boat tours during sunset, “spooky tours,” and a historic pub tour.
Strong said that the ticketed event on Saturday will decide on a COVID-19 policy 30 days before that Saturday.
“With the ticketed event, we may require proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test,” Strong said. “That's the way we're leaning right now.”
For the free event, Strong said that one option could be to expand the footprint so as to create an environment less conducive to crowding and potential spread of the virus.
Tickets for the event are available online at bourbononthebanks.org/tickets/. General admission for the festival on Saturday are $65. A ticket for the festival as well as the Fine & Rare Bourbon Auction and VIP Reception costs $155.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.