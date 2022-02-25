Peaks Mill residents and sympathizers came out in droves to voice their opposition to Buffalo Trace Distillery's proposed zoning amendment to allow bourbon warehouses in agricultural (AG) and rural residential (RR) zones at the zoning update committee’s meeting on Thursday.
Charlie Jones, of law firm McNamara & Jones, had submitted an application for a zoning text amendment on behalf of Buffalo Trace. It proposed allowing bourbon warehouses as a permitted use in the AG and RR zones, as well as defining bourbon as a “farm product” — allowing its storage as a permitted use. Alternatively, it proposed making bourbon warehouses a conditional use for both AG and RR.
While presenting to the committee, Jones stated he and his team looked at what other counties had done in regards to zoning changes allowing bourbon warehouses, including Bell, Henry, Christian, Bullitt and Nelson counties. He said their solutions involved text amendments to their zoning laws.
Jones suggested that if a text amendment is not passed, or if it is held up, Buffalo Trace may be forced to look to expand outside Franklin County.
“I’m speaking maybe out of turn for my client, but we’d have to start looking at other places to grow, other places than Franklin County. I’d hate to see that, but it could happen,” he said. “And that’s not a threat or anything.”
Peaks Mill residents were upset with Buffalo Trace’s plans to expand into the area, and previously held community meetings to list the reasons for opposing it. During the public comment section, 20 people spoke up. Speakers ranged from long-time and new residents to a New Jersey couple who own a vacation home in the area.
Three issues seemed to dominate the discussion — the effect the warehouses would have on property values and the recreational value of Peaks Mill; the effects of “distiller’s fungus,” the black fungus that can be found near distilleries; and the amendment’s effect on the rest of the county.
Homeowners spoke of how the warehouses would be an eyesore. Because of the loss of the area’s natural beauty and increase in noise and traffic, property values could decrease. Speakers also mentioned Peaks Mill’s importance from a recreational perspective. Laura Hargis expressed how she thought it was “terrible that they’re wanting to take one of the jewels of the county and put warehouses out there.”
Distiller’s fungus was another topic of concern. Dan Peffer, who works on homes in an area subdivision, said he had to deal with the fungus while doing restoration work on a house in that subdivision.
“It’s very difficult to remove from a home. It’s a constant maintenance expense for the homeowners that have to deal with that,” he said.
Others worry about the health effects of the fungus, however a report from the Indiana Department of Health, Environmental Public Health Division stated there were no known health concerns associated with it.
Members of the public brought up the fact that adding bourbon warehouses as a permitted use to AG and RR zones would affect the entire county and not just Peaks Mill.
Chris Schimmoeller, president of Envision Franklin County and a Peaks Mill resident, said the process behind the amendment was hasty and did not consider the consequences for the rest of Franklin County.
“You’re looking at a request for a short-term fix that would have long-term consequences,” she said.
While acknowledging the importance of the distillery to Frankfort and Franklin County, Schimmoeller said there are other values in this community, such as its natural and agricultural attributes, and that “we’re more than Buffalo Trace Town.”
After hearing the public comments, the zoning update committee unanimously voted to table the zoning amendment discussion until their next meeting on May 26 at 5:30 p.m.
