Barring any further COVID-19 restrictions, Frankfort's annual Bourbonanza will still take place Saturday at the Grand Theatre in downtown Frankfort.
Tickets start at $35 and are on sale at the Grand Theatre or Downtown Frankfort Inc.'s (DFI) website.
The main event of the evening will be the auction of 24 rare or collectible bourbons. The famed Pappy Van Winkle bourbons, of varying ages, will be available as well as W.L. Weller Full Proof Bourbon, according to DFI President and Frankfort Bourbon Society Treasurer Rene' True.
The full bourbon/whiskey list can be found on Bourbonanza's Facebook page.
True also highlighted that the groups involved, as well as the Grand Theatre, will work to ensure that the event complies with Centers for Disease Control guidelines.
Still there's a possibility that with COVID-19 cases and deaths on the rise, the event could have to go online, True said.
"We are taking several measures to be CDC-compliant," he said. "Everybody who comes will be temperature-checked, masks are required and provided, food is pre-packaged. The seating has already been done manually by the Grand to ensure that the distance is right."
"Unless the governor comes out and says that we cannot have any events above a certain number, we are continuing with the bourbon event at the Grand. If that (a gubernatorial order) happens, we’ll do a virtual auction of some sort but at another date."
True also pointed out that the Beam Suntory Cocktail Stroll, an event that includes a walk through downtown, is still slated to take place.
On Saturday, participating venues — Mortimer Bibb’s Public House, Goodwood Brewing, Bourbon on Main, The Cooperage, The Brick Alley, Serafini’s Restaurant, Trifecta BBQ and Capital Cellars Wine & Spirits Market Cafe — will feature cocktails created with Beam Suntory products.
The stroll will take place 5-10 p.m. and guests will be asked to wear a mask at all times and maintain social distancing.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
This seems awfully risky, René. Are you sure this is well thought out?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.