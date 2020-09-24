More than a month after The State Journal submitted an open records request for all materials and correspondence related to the City of Frankfort’s contract with the firm Boxcar PR, records recently provided paint a more comprehensive picture of the firm’s work for Mayor Bill May.
After taking issue with initial reporting by The State Journal, Boxcar employee Kirk Hilbrecht forwarded the newspaper 50 additional emails and sent a document with subject lines and recipients for what appears to be 132 emails. The City of Frankfort, in what experts call a violation of open records law, also provided several of May’s personal emails one month after The State Journal first requested them. May also recently responded to an Open Records request directed at him as a public agent.
So, as discovered in both Boxcar’s submission and a potential open records violation by the city, there was more to the firm’s work than was previously reported.
Hilbrecht said that he took offense to prior reporting on the company’s work for Frankfort based on those incomplete records responses, as well as a State Journal editorial recommending that Frankfort terminate its contract with Boxcar.
“Based on what was previously written, a reader would perceive the value of what we produce to be nil and/or that we haven’t done anything,” Hilbrecht told The State Journal. “That we were just sitting there … which was refuted by the mayor and quoted by you guys.”
That reporting was done based on the assumption that the city had provided all emails and documents related to Boxcar from May’s personal and private email accounts. In two rounds of responses to an open records request that was worded to include public and private accounts, the city had not responded with any of May’s personal emails. After The State Journal sent a request asking just for personal emails and texts, the city sent an incomplete response due to an “oversight,” according to City Attorney Laura Ross.
Previous State Journal reporting covered 17 documents that the firm provided, and documented a good amount of email correspondence that was sent in the first incomplete rounds of open records responses.
Most of the extra emails submitted that weren’t a part of the incomplete responses are regular correspondence — Hilbrecht and his colleague Geoff Dunn arranging Zoom calls with the mayor, and the two parties sharing articles with each other.
That first report also described three instances since their contract with the city began on June 1 in which Boxcar’s work appeared to have made its way into any media. That included three different quotes, including parts of a speech, that Boxcar appears to have written for May.
That number, based on the newly provided emails and attachments, has grown to five given the new information. The firm appears to have added a quote attributed to the mayor in a city press release about St. Clair Mall, and reworked a press release on the Juniper Hill Aquatics Center. It also appears that the firm contributed significantly to a news release on Dolly Graham Park after the initial State Journal report. Including that work, the number stands at six.
In terms of additional documents, the emails show those three press releases being exchanged, one instance of the firm sharing art that has yet to be used by the city, and one audit of the city’s website that includes comments on the potential improvement of the city’s site. That would raise the number of documents — so far received by The State Journal — submitted by the firm to May from 17 to 22.
In the case of the art, a set of posters on COVID-19 protocol sent to the mayor don't appear to have been used by the city.
Hilbrecht said that it wasn’t part of the arrangement between his firm and May for Boxcar to submit materials directly to the media. Boxcar would submit work to May, who could then act on any work submitted.
“Our liaison was May,” Hilbrecht said. “Our client was the City of Frankfort.”
The referenced press releases were sent out via the Joint Information Center (JIC), a communications protocol used by the city and county during the COVID-19 pandemic. For city materials, May said that everything released by the JIC is supposed to go through him.
“In certain instances, our name is on the press release and we do the sending,” Dunn said. “In this case, it went through the JIC and (our work) did not have Boxcar’s name on it.”
May has said that he reached out to Commissioners Eric Whisman, John Sower and Scott Tippett about the expense of hiring Boxcar beforehand as well alerting City Solicitor Laura Ross, Emergency Management Director and current interim City Manager Tom Russell and former City Manager Keith Parker. Those officials have confirmed this.
But Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge was not consulted about Boxcar prior to the contract being executed, and had tried to get a discussion of the firm on the city agenda since Aug. 10. The agenda item for discussion was added late and discussed at the start of the last work session on Sept. 14. Hilbrecht and Dunn were present to answer Waldridge’s questions.
Hilbrecht highlighted the firm’s work at the meeting, saying that he and Dunn were in contact with the mayor three to four times per week.
Waldridge pressed the pair on what amount of their work had been published or resulted in an external product.
“Is it fair to say … you have been creating these things, but technically they haven't been used for the public?" Waldridge asked. "I heard a lot of, ‘it could be used.’ I understand that we could create a flyer, but has this information been distributed to our community?”
Some of that information has been distributed and some has not. Hilbrecht described, as he had earlier, that in Boxcar’s work for Frankfort, dissemination of any given materials was at the discretion of the JIC. In the case of city matters, that discretion would be May’s.
“I say ‘could be used’ because normally what we do … we would actually be able to see that a news outlet actually had it,” Hilbrecht said. “In this case it was going through the JIC. We don’t know if it made it to where it was going because we didn’t send it.”
As previously reported, audits of the city’s social and web presences were not meant to be acted on during the current term of Boxcar’s contract with the city. The city pays the firm $5,000 per month, and is slated to do so until Nov. 1.
Waldridge also questioned the firm’s apparent use of derogatory wording about Parker in a document appearing to coach May to take Parker “to the woodshed,” and “give him a whoopin’,” with regards to following JIC protocol. Parker was fired “without cause” on Aug. 10 in a 3-2 vote.
Waldridge asked Hilbrecht and Dunn who wrote those words.
“The attribution of who actually wrote that is not known,” Hilbrecht said at the meeting.
In the version history of the Google Doc where that response was written, the addition is attributed to Hilbrecht. Hilbrecht mentioned later to The State Journal that he had copied those words, along with many others, over to Google Docs and that it’s possible that someone else at Boxcar wrote the words.
He also explained that the phrases were part of an internal document in which Boxcar presented three different responses regarding Parker allegedly going around May to comment on the city’s COVID-19 relief fund. The least severe option was for May to send all staff a reminder about JIC protocol; the most severe option was a response to Parker outlined under the “woodshed” heading.
“It was more of an internal document, and we meant no disparaging comments to him (Parker),” Hilbrecht said. “It was more glib, and it’s unfortunate because nobody meant any disparaging remarks towards Mr. Parker.”
Hilbrecht said several times that he does not want his firm’s volume of work unfairly criticized based on what was previously provided by the city to the newspaper. Attached to this article are all instances of emails and documents between Boxcar and the mayor that The State Journal has knowledge of at the moment.
“When the mayor asked us, we showed and we were put to work. We’ve been working diligently ever since.”
