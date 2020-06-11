The City of Frankfort has a new finance director.

According to City Manager Keith Parker, Alicia Boyd officially started working for the city on May 13. Since then, she’s worked with city staff to prepare the 2020-21 fiscal year budget.

Boyd replaces former Finance Director Jennifer Jenkins, whose last day with the city was Feb. 20 after she resigned, nine months after she was hired.

Boyd’s annual salary is $105,000. She was chosen out of 26 applicants.

Originally from Drift, in Eastern Kentucky, Boyd first moved to Frankfort in 1999 before moving to Versailles in 2007. Boyd moved back to Frankfort in 2017.

Boyd’s work history includes 17 years for the state auditor’s office, two years for the Lexington-Fayette Urban County government, four years in the Legislative Research Commission and a year and a half for the Kentucky Lottery Corporation.

She received her bachelor’s and master’s degree from Morehead State University and obtained her certified public accountant license in 1996.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription