Putting a bounty on invasive Bradford pear trees is one way to get them cut.

Earlier this month, the city/county joint task force on invasives; Remove Invasives Partnership; Franklin County Extension office; University of Kentucky Forest Health Extension; Division of Forestry; City of Frankfort Parks, Recreation and Historic Sites; Franklin County Soil Conservation District; The Garden Club of Frankfort; Andrew Cammack; and Inside Out Design teamed up to offer native trees to anyone who had cut down a Bradford pear. 

Bradford pear tree

Bradford pear tree

Used extensively in landscaping, Bradford pears have become a nuisance species because they escape their original planting and spread onto fields and natural lands, displacing native trees and creating food deserts for wildlife.

Participants had a choice of native shrubs, midstory trees and large trees ranging from buttonbush and dogwood to sweet bay magnolia and red oaks. In total over a dozen native species were offered.

Inside Out Design sponsored a competition for the largest Bradford pear cut in Franklin County.  Reba Rye won with the largest Franklin County tree at about 26 inches. The largest overall was Michael Teator in Nicholasville at 32 inches, followed by Craig Britton (24 inches, Lexington) and Phillip Alberts (23½ inches, Frankfort).  For winning, Rye will receive a red buckeye from Inside Out Design.

Overall, the event had approximately 20 people participate with 58+ trees cut down/given away. The average diameter of the trees cut was 13.7 inches. The partnership plans to host another bounty day in the fall.

