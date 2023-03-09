Wanted: Invasive Bradford pear trees! Identify them by their white blossoms! Once again the community is coming together to remove undesirable Bradford pears from land in Franklin County.  

From 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 25, a Bradford pear bounty day will be held at Franklin County Cooperative Extension office.

Bradford pear tree

Bradford pear tree

