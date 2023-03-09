Wanted: Invasive Bradford pear trees! Identify them by their white blossoms! Once again the community is coming together to remove undesirable Bradford pears from land in Franklin County.
From 9:30 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 25, a Bradford pear bounty day will be held at Franklin County Cooperative Extension office.
Why are Bradford pear a wanted species? Simply put, they are a nuisance tree and bad for the environment. Once used extensively in landscaping, Bradford pears easily escape their original plantings and spread onto fields and natural lands, displacing native trees and creating food deserts for wildlife. In addition to reducing accessibility and productivity of land, they also crack easily and smell bad. They have thorns which makes it difficult to remove them, especially from fence rows.
If you’ve disliked the Bradford pear in your yard for years, this is your chance. On March 25 you can cut down your Bradford pear, document it with a photo and receive up to two replacement native trees for free.
Participants can choose between a variety of native shrubs, midstory trees, and large trees. Limit will be two trees per household if two Bradford pear trees are cut down. However, people are encouraged to remove all the invasive trees growing on their property.
Inside Out Design is sponsoring a competition for the largest Bradford pear cut in Franklin County. The winner will receive a container tree from the award-winning nursery.
The event is sponsored by the city/county joint task force on invasives, RIP, Franklin Co Extension, UK Forest Health Extension, Division of Forestry, City of Frankfort Parks Department, The Garden Club of Frankfort, Andrew Cammack, and Inside Out Design.
