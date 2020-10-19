A new account obtained by The State Journal through an Open Records Act request suggests that the firing of former City Manager Keith Parker was deliberately coordinated by Frankfort Mayor Bill May.
President and CEO of Kentucky Capital Development Corp. Terri Bradshaw said that City Commissioner Scott Tippett told her that May already "had" three votes to fire former City Manager Keith Parker. This account corroborated a prior statement from Parker himself about a conversation with Tippett.
Bradshaw's account also states that Tippett told her that May had reached out to all commissioners except Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge to "get" votes to fire Parker. On Thursday the Attorney General's Office decided that the city engaged in “prohibited conduct“ but did not violate the Open Meetings Act because the AG did not find evidence that meetings were held with the deliberate purpose of violating the Open Meetings Act on the mayor and/or commissioners' part.
The city, in its defenses, has not rejected that it held serial less-than-quorum meetings that would constitute a quorum.
Bradshaw gave her account to Mayor Bill May in an Oct. 8 email exchange wherein May asked her about an open meetings complaint against him by commission candidate Kyle Thompson. In his complaint, Thompson cited Bradshaw as a source to corroborate a prior account of May “gathering” votes.
Bradshaw and Thompson said that they have never spoken to each other, but Bradshaw corroborated Thompson’s account and then some in her response to May’s email.
“Tippett, in a phone conversation with me the week before the August 10 meeting, said that the mayor had reached out to all the commission, except (Commissioner) Katrisha (Waldridge), to get the votes to fire City Manager Keith Parker and that he only had 3 votes,” Bradshaw wrote.
In a response to The State Journal regarding the content of Bradshaw’s email, May deferred to Tippett’s prior statement that what he “may or may not have said” was either opinion or anecdotal in nature.
He also pointed to the city’s rejection of Thompson’s complaint, including a retelling of events by City Attorney Laura Ross in which she describes Tippett’s recollection of the conversation.
“As Commissioner Tippett recalls, Ms. Bradshaw asked him about the status of the then-City Manager, and he related that based on his observations it looked like there were three members of the Board of Commissioners that would vote to terminate the City Manager,” Ross wrote.
Tippett did not offer comment on any of the alleged conversations.
In her response to May, Bradshaw also claimed that Tippett told her that May already had three votes but wanted to secure Tippett's vote.
“I asked why he was still trying to get votes if he had three and Scott said that the mayor doesn’t want to do it that way, he wants to have four,” Bradshaw wrote. “I said that would mean that the mayor wouldn’t actually have to vote and he said, ‘yes, and I am not going to do it.’ I said, that is great, but it won’t seem to matter if he has three votes.“
Tippett did not vote to fire Parker. Parker was fired in a 3-2 vote to terminate him “without cause.” May and Commissioners Eric Whisman and John Sower voted “yes” while Waldridge joined Tippett in voting “no.”
"The next time I spoke with Keith, I told him about the conversation that I had with Scott," Bradshaw wrote. "He said Commissioner Tippett had already told him and he thought they were going to fire him with just the three votes. And they did exactly that a few days later."
