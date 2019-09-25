The Frankfort Plant Board is down to two directors on its five-member board with this week's resignation of Jeff Bradshaw, who recently moved out of state.
Two other seats became vacant Monday night when the terms of Chair Anna Marie Pavlik Rosen and Vice Chair Walt Baldwin expired and the city commission took no action to reappoint them. Mayor Bill May told commissioners that he would make his nominations for the municipal utility board at the commission's October meeting. A majority vote of the commission is required to confirm the mayor's nominees.
Because three directors are required to constitute a quorum, the Plant Board can't convene a meeting and take action until at least one new director is seated.
"Until the appointments are made, it is business as usual for the staff," FPB spokeswoman Cathy Lindsey told The State Journal.
May said he received Bradshaw's resignation by email.