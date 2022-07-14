A hole in the bridge over Evergreen Road on Interstate 64 West has forced the westbound lanes of the interstate to close.

071422 I-64 West detour

Westbound motorists are advised to take Exit 53B to U.S. 127, left onto U.S. 60 West, left onto KY 151 South and re-enter I-64 West toward Louisville.

The KY 1665 bridge is one of four sets of bridges on I-64 from mile marker 47 to mile marker 52 in Franklin County that is being replaced in a project scheduled to be completed in fall 2023.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.

The closure is expected to last until mid-afternoon when repairs are to be made, according to Ready Frankfort.

