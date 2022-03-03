Frankfort police were dispatched to East Main Street near Pizza Hut earlier this morning in regards to an unresponsive person.

At this premature stage, it is still unclear what happened to the person. However, FPD Asst. Chief Lynn Aubrey told The State Journal that it has been ruled a homicide.

"We want the public to know that there is no danger to individuals in the area," FPD said in a statement.

This developing story will be updated as more details become available.

